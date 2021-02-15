No. 24 Purdue’s youth movement continues as the Boilers find themselves struggling to remain ranked in the AP poll ahead of their rematch against the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday.
The last matchup on Jan. 8 ended with a dagger from Purdue (13-8, 8-6 Big Ten) junior forward Trevion Williams, whose game-winning floater in the waning seconds of the match sealed the upset against the then-No. 23 Spartans (10-8, 4-8).
Williams’ shot extended the Boilermaker winning streak over the Spartans to three games. Michigan State has not beaten Purdue in Mackey since 2014.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo praised Williams’ poise and ability to perform when his team needed him, a factor that gave one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten hope against one of the most historic teams in college basketball.
“I think you have to give a lot of credit to Trevion Williams,” Izzo said. “I love the kid. He plays hard, keeps his mouth shut. He plays well against Michigan and Michigan State — deservingly so — and he was the difference in the game.”
Purdue head coach Matt Painter highlighted the importance of winning on the road against tough teams, saying wins like these, no matter how ugly, give the team the confidence it needs to be a consistent contender in the Big Ten.
The loss of some of Michigan State’s biggest and most consistent players to the NBA has caused the team to embrace a new era of basketball in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans swapped guard Cassius Winston and forward Xavier Tillman for highly rated recruits in center Mady Sissiko and guard A.J. Hoggard.
The transition from highly rated stars to highly rated recruits caused the Spartans to have a rocky start in the Big Ten, dropping four of their last six games since the match against Purdue and losing by 20 points or more on four separate occasions. The team most recently lost by 30 points to No. 15 Iowa Saturday afternoon.
While Michigan State has one of the most prolific scorers in the Big Ten in junior forward Aaron Henry, who is averaging 14.1 points on the season, the Spartans are logging a -0.8 point margin while averaging 70.7 points per game, the second worst point margin in the Big Ten.
Despite several growing pains, Purdue has continued to find ways to win games and gain national recognition with a star-studded group of freshmen. Purdue freshmen have won four consecutive and six overall Big Ten Freshmen of the Week awards. Jaden Ivey last won the award on Feb. 8 after scoring a career-high 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds against Northwestern.
Purdue’s freshmen performed at arguably their highest level against Northwestern, when Boilermaker freshmen scored 53 of the team’s 75 points against the Wildcats. It extended the team’s win streak against Northwestern to 9 games since 2015.
Purdue’s young roster has gone 5-3 after a four-game winning streak in January sent them onto the national stage, giving the freshmen the confidence to bring the team to its first AP Poll rank since the 2019-2020 preseason.