Zach Edey had a career night scoring 31 points and grabbing 22 rebounds. The Golden Gophers could do nothing to stop the Canadian big man who earned a standing ovation after being subbed out in the final minute.
The junior center performance gave way to a season-high 89 points for Purdue (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and a victory over Minnesota (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) who scored 70 Sunday evening in Mackey Arena.
It was @BoilerBall's @zach_edey's sixth double-double in eight games! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/q2hAi5aNeH— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 5, 2022
Not only was Edey able to score at will, but he was also able to rebound the basketball at a high rate. Eight of Edey’s rebounds were on the offensive glass.
“I don’t think there is a team in the country that has an answer for (Edey),” Minnesota head coach Ben Johson said after the game.
The big man will also be getting a good meal for his performance tonight.
“I made a bet with (Purdue assistant coach Brandon) Coach Brantley before the game, said he would get me Chick-Fil-A if I got 20 rebounds,” Edey said after the game, “so now he owes me Chick-Fil-A.”
He said he would get a “spicy chick deluxe combo, a mac and cheese and another spicy chicken sandwich.”
The dominance from Edey inside was able to open up the floor for the rest of the team. It was a gameplan Purdue had executed against almost every one of their previous opponents.
The highlight of the game for Purdue came after sophomore center Caleb Furst passed the ball to Edey. Edey dribbled forward in the paint, jumped up, and slammed it over the Minnesota defender from outside the restricted area.
“I think anybody who’s been as consistent as he has been so far this season is going to build confidence,” Painter said. “(Edey’s) stamina is great and his confidence is at a high level.”
Coming into the game Painter noted Minnesota’s ability to play both “small and big lineups”.
Johnson chose not to play a big man alongside North Carolina transfer, sophomore Dawson Garcia. The small ball lineup to start the game had 6-7 freshman Joshua Ola-Joesph guard junior center Zach Edey in the paint.
Joesph quickly picked up two fouls from guarding Edey and was subsequently subbed out for Payne. Minnesota came into the game ranked bottom five in free throws given up.
While disciplined on defense, that meant the Gophers did give up a lot of offensive rebounds, the team was 343rd coming into the game.
The defense from the Boilers did not match the terrific offense performance. Minnesota was able to shoot 53.8% from the field.
The Gophers' efficient shooting came from defensive breakdowns on the Boilermaker's end and floaters against drop coverage. Painter has made it clear all season that he “lives with” those types of shots.
The “breakdowns” seemed to result from doubling off of screens. Minnesota quickly passed off the ball to the screener who would have an open lane to the basket.
“I didn’t think we did a good job staying with the ball a handful of times,” Painter said after the game. “I think we’ll go back and watch the film and see some breakdowns, but I thought it was more good offense for Minnesota.”
Purdue’s effort and hustle had kept many betters opponents to under 70 all season. The team gave up 70 to Minnesota even with turning the ball over fewer and outrebounding them.
Only major conference player since 2009-10 to ourebound opponent in a league game:@BoilerBall's @zach_edey 🤯#B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/xIeUh5X6ti— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 5, 2022
The team will tip off again against Hofstra (6-3) at 7 pm., Wednesday in Mackey Arena on BTN+.