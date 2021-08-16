The 2021 Purdue cross country schedule was released Monday afternoon, featuring five regular-season meets and a three-meet championship season.
Five of the Boilermakers' eight meets will be in the state of Indiana, including the NCAA Great Lakes Regional, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. The season begins on September 3 and continues through the NCAA Championships on November 20.
"After not being able to compete in the fall last year, it is incredibly exciting to be back competing in our traditional fall season," head coach John Oliver said in the release. "The schedule offers a great opportunity to race strong competition throughout the season, and we are looking forward to getting out there and competing."
The Boilermakers open the 2021 slate with three consecutive meets in Indiana. The season begins at the Winrow Valparaiso Open in Valparaiso on September 3, and Purdue travels to Terre Haute for the John McNichols Invitational the following weekend on September 11. October begins with a trip to Notre Dame for the Joe Piane Invitational on October 1.
The Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, is on October 15, which opens a stretch of three meets in three consecutive weeks. On October 22, the Boilermakers make the short trip south to Indianapolis for the Butler Invitational to conclude the regular season.
The Big Ten Cross Country Championships is set for October 29 in State College, Pennsylvania, and the NCAA Great Lakes Regional will be held in Evansville, Indiana on November 12. The season concludes at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on November 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Purdue's men's cross country team is coming off an NCAA Championships appearance and a third-place Big Ten finish, according to the release. The Boilermakers qualified for the NCAA meet for a three consecutive years for the second time in program history, joining a four-year run from 1946-50. Last season also served as the 15th NCAA berth in team history. The squad finished in the top-four at Big Tens for the third year in a row for the first time since 1948.
The return to a complete fall schedule comes after the 2020 cross country season was contested in the winter and spring of 2021 and featured two meets, the Big Ten Championships and the NCAA Championships.
2021 Purdue Cross Country Schedule:
September 3 - Winrow Valparaiso Open, Valparaiso, Ind.
September 11 - John McNichols Invitational, Terre Haute, Ind.
October 1 - Joe Piane Invitational, South Bend, Ind.
October 15 - Nuttycombe Invitational, Madison, Wis.
October 22 - Butler Invitational, Indianapolis, Ind.
October 29 - Big Ten Cross Country Championships, State College, Pa.
November 12 - NCAA Great Lakes Regional, Evansville, Ind.
November 20 - NCAA Cross Country Championships, Tallahassee, Fla.