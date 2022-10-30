Men’s cross-country finished in the top five at the Big Ten Championships for the fifth time in six years.
The last time the Boilermakers did so was in 1950, a Purdue press release reads. The women’s team finished 11th on Friday at University of Michigan’s golf course.
At his first championship meet, sophomore Nathan Walker led Purdue and finished 19th overall with a time of 24:37.4, helping the Boilers cement a fifth-place finish in the 8K race.
Junior Alex Frey, another Boiler participating in his first Big Ten Championships, moved up 27 spots after the 3-mile mark, finishing 25th.
Junior Caleb Williams and sophomore Brady Yoder finished 43rd and 44th, respectively.
Sophomore Emma Squires finished 51st overall, leading the women in the 6K race. Junior Payne Turney finished 57th overall and senior Emma Tate finished two spots behind her, according to the release.