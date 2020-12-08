The Purdue football program canceled practice Tuesday afternoon "to evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing," according to a statement released by the athletics department.
Purdue Athletics is no longer releasing weekly COVID-19 testing updates now that most of the student population has left campus for winter break, so no indication has been given as to the current state of the football program. Purdue is set to travel to Bloomington this weekend to face Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game.
This news comes on the heels of the University of Michigan's announcement that its rivalry game against Ohio State would not be played this weekend due to COVID-19 cases within the Wolverines' program. The cancellation renders OSU ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 19, unless the conference revisits the rule that a team must play six games to qualify.
If the rule is not overturned, IU would make the title game against Northwestern, who clinched a trip to Indianapolis after beating Wisconsin in November.