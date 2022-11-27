9/2/17 Lucas Oil Purdue P

Eligible students can get one ticket per person for $45 starting Monday at 9 a.m. for the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

 Exponent file photo

Student tickets go on sale Monday to watch the Boilermakers face Michigan for the Big Ten Championship title in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ross-Ade Brigade members will be the first group with access to tickets, a Purdue Athletics email sent Saturday reads.

Ticket sales for students open up to boarding pass holders on Tuesday at 9 a.m., and all other students can purchase any remaining tickets starting at 5 p.m.

Student tickets to the Indianapolis game on Saturday are $45 and one per person, the email reads. Eligible students will get an email to their Purdue email when availability opens for their group.

General admission tickets are sold-out on Ticketmaster, but there are still some available on Vividseats.com from $133 to $625 as of Sunday evening.

