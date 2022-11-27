Student tickets go on sale Monday to watch the Boilermakers face Michigan for the Big Ten Championship title in Lucas Oil Stadium.
Ross-Ade Brigade members will be the first group with access to tickets, a Purdue Athletics email sent Saturday reads.
Ticket sales for students open up to boarding pass holders on Tuesday at 9 a.m., and all other students can purchase any remaining tickets starting at 5 p.m.
Student tickets to the Indianapolis game on Saturday are $45 and one per person, the email reads. Eligible students will get an email to their Purdue email when availability opens for their group.
General admission tickets are sold-out on Ticketmaster, but there are still some available on Vividseats.com from $133 to $625 as of Sunday evening.