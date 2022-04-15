Purdue beat out Indiana, Michigan, South Carolina and seven other school for a three-star safety from Carmel, Indiana.
Winston Berglund, listed as a three-star safety by 24/7 Sports, announced on Twitter that he has committed to Purdue.
Boston College, Michigan, Indiana, South Carolina, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Wake Forest are among the 19 schools that gave him an offer, according to 24/7 Sports.
In his senior season, he accumulated 91 tackles on the year, along with seven tackles for loss and six pass breakups.
The 6-foot-1-inch, 191-pound safety joins four-star quarterback Rickie Collins in the class of 2023.
Berglund visited Purdue for the spring game on Saturday.