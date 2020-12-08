Former Purdue football coach Fred Akers died Monday surrounded by family at his home near Austin, Texas, from complications of dementia, his daughter Lesli told The Associated Press. He was 82.
Akers came to the Boilermakers after being fired at Texas in 1986 following the program's first losing season in 30 years, according to the Journal and Courier. His 12-31-1 record included a 31-26 victory at Ohio State in 1988. It was the program's first win in Columbus since 1967 and one of five overall.
Akers retired from coaching after the 1990 season.
Akers followed a coaching giant at Texas and came agonizingly close to glory himself with two undefeated seasons before his national title hopes ended in the Cotton Bowl, according to the AP.
He coached the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy winner, Earl Campbell, and won like few others at Texas, amassing an 86-31-2 record in 10 seasons. But a Cotton Bowl rout in 1977 and a muffed punt six years later on the same field cost Akers and Texas a football national championship the Longhorns wouldn’t win until 2005.
“He was always buttoned up, put together. It was about respect. He respected his position and how he represented the state, the university, the people and the players,” Lesli Akers told the AP.
Texas was No. 1 heading into the Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame when Akers’ brother and nephew were killed a car crash in Arkansas a week before the game, according to the AP. Texas lost 38-10.
Texas went 10-1-1 in 1981 and finished No. 2 in the country before making another run at the national title in 1983. A muffed punt late in the fourth quarter against Georgia in the Cotton Bowl allowed the Bulldogs to pull out a 10-9 win. Had No. 2 Texas won that game, it likely would have finished No. 1 after Miami upset top-ranked Nebraska later that night.
Texas was No. 1 in 1984 before Akers decided to kick a late field goal to tie Oklahoma rather than play for the win in driving rain. The Longhorns finished 7-4-1 and Akers was fired two seasons later.
Despite a 2-7 record in bowl games, Akers won two Southwest Conference championships and his 86 victories rank third in school history behind Royal (167) and Mack Brown (158). After his firing at Texas, Akers spent four seasons at Purdue. He left college coaching after four straight losing seasons with the Boilermakers.
“He loved his players. He loved the University of Texas, and the University of Arkansas where he played,” Lesli Akers said. “He loved them to the end.”