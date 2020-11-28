A nightmarish third quarter that saw the Boilermakers give up 21 points and lose their leading tackler on a targeting call deflated Purdue in a 37-30 loss Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium.
After scoring a touchdown on their first possession of the second half, pushing their lead to 10, the Boilermakers (2-3) suffered through an abysmal string of events that evaporated their lead and led to a 17-point swing in favor of the Scarlet Knights (2-4).
The last time he did this, it was the 2020 @rosebowlgame.Former Badger Aron Cruickshank houses the kick to make it a three-point game.@Ac_Hollywood_ | @Rfootball pic.twitter.com/2tzTHZ0SYR— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 28, 2020
Rutgers kick returner Aron Cruickshank galloped past the Boilermakers' return coverage for a 100-yard kick return touchdown – the first such return for a TD by Purdue since 2013. On the following drive sophomore quarterback Jack Plummer bulleted a pass into tight coverage that was intercepted and returned to the Purdue 49-yard line.
Things only got worse for the Boilermakers after that, as senior linebacker Derrick Barnes was ejected for targeting after laying out Rutgers tight end Matt Alaimo. It was a close call and a huge blow for a Purdue defense that up until that point had been growing in confidence, having stopped the Scarlet Knights from getting past the midfield marker on the last three possessions of the first half.
Sophomore defensive tackle Branson Deen maintained that the team's confidence took a hit once Barnes was ejected.
"It shouldn't have affected us much because we prepare for that (replacing a teammate) all the time," Deen said.
The Purdue offense became lethargic in the second half after dominating the first. The team combined for just 122 yards on offense in the second half compared to 290 in the first, and couldn't create first downs through the air as it went away from a strong rushing attack.
"When you have just a few possessions and don't take advantage of it, we had a 3rd-and-1 and lost four (yards), it's a really disappointing finish once again," head coach Jeff Brohm said.
Purdue's defense was drained by a suffocating Rutgers offense that ran through wildcat quarterback Johnny Langan's strong runs up the middle. The Scarlet Knights controlled the ball for the majority of the second half and were able to hold onto a seven-point lead to give Purdue their third straight defeat.
"We need to be more stout up front," Deen said. "We had a few missed tackles on chances to stop those runs and we just didn't make the play."
Brohm said that the team had moved on past "needing a sense of urgency" and needed to figure out how to win football games.
"We're not able to finish games, we're not able to play tough for sixty minutes, we're not able to execute," Brohm said.
• Purdue will return to action next Saturday hosting Nebraska (1-4). The gametime and the network broadcasting the game have not yet been announced.
Game Notes:
- Purdue senior linebacker Derrick Barnes led the team with 9 solo tackles despite getting ejected midway through the third quarter on a targeting call.
- Rutgers' offense converted 10/17 third downs to Purdue's 4/11
- Purdue junior running back Zander Horvath had 162 all-purpose yards and ran for his second touchdown of the season
- Rutgers wildcat quarterback Johnny Langan rushed for 95 yards on 21 attempts while throwing for 95 more yards through the air.
- David Bell caught his seventh touchdown of the season. He leads all Purdue wide receivers in targets, catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns
Halftime Notes:
Despite several penalties that reversed an interception and killed a touchdown opportunity, Purdue holds a 23-13 lead over Rutgers at halftime.
Purdue (2-2) and Rutgers (1-3) traded touchdowns on each of their first possessions, the Boilermakers finding success on the ground while the Scarlet Knights drove down the field with their passing attack.
The Boilermaker running backs have been the team’s greatest asset in building its lead over the Scarlet Knights. Junior running back Zander Horvah has led the way with 42 yards on 10 carries, while sophomore running back King Doerue chipped in another 29 yards on just four carries.
The Purdue offense stagnated after early success, being forced to punt on its next possession and then turning the ball over on downs at the Rutgers three-yard line after a first-down rush from Doerue was called back on a holding penalty. But after forcing a safety on the next possession — the program's first since 2016 — momentum swung back in the Boilermakers' favor as they scored touchdowns on two of their last three possessions.
The Boilermakers lead the Scarlet Knights in both passing yards and rushing yards on offense, totaling 290 to 168. Though they've struggled stopping the Scarlet Knights from converting on third-down, allowing four conversion on seven attempts, the defense has tightened up late in the second half, preventing the Scarlet Knights from crossing the midfield line on its last three possessions.