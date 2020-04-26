Both of Purdue football's submissions to the NFL Draft found new homes over the weekend.
Tight end Brycen Hopkins was selected in the fourth round of the draft by the Los Angeles Rams, and inside linebacker Markus Bailey went to the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh and final round.
Hopkins nearly led the Boilermakers in receiving last season, catching 61 passes for 830 yards and seven touchdowns. He was only outshined by sophomore wideout David Bell, who made 86 receptions for 1,035 yards.
Bailey's 2019 season was cut short by a knee injury after Week 2. Before the injury, he was captain of the defense and had tallied 10 solo tackles and a sack.