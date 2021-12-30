NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It was a game that devolved into a track meet in the fourth quarter, but it was always going to come down to who scored last.
In front of 69,489 fans — a Music City Bowl record largely clad in orange — that team happened to be the Purdue Boilermakers (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten), who outlasted the Tennessee Volunteers (7-6, 4-4 SEC) in a mile-long sprint to win the bowl's 23rd edition.
Purdue got a fourth-down stop from its own 1-yard line in overtime, survived a controversial Tennessee challenge, and set themselves up in the perfect position for senior kicker Mitchell Fineran to nail one of the most important kicks in his college career.
The game ended 48-45 in overtime. Purdue won, and the Boilermakers fought and fought and fought despite coming into the game down a few of their most effective playmakers.
PURDUE WINS ‼️@BoilerFootball knocks off Tennessee in the @MusicCityBowl on a walk-off FG in OT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uNI2KBZQw4— ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2021
The team was trying to avenge a 2018 embarrassment in the same bowl against Auburn, a game in which Purdue gave up the most single-half points in any bowl game ever. The team proved from the first whistle it wasn't going to repeat that performance.
But it still got scary early on.
The Volunteers, under first-year head coach Josh Heupel, ran an ultra-tempo offense, leading the nation in plays per minute and first-quarter points. There was a danger of a similar scoring run from the Vols' offense, which became apparent when Purdue found itself down 21-7 in the first quarter. They ran over 100 plays this game, including overtimes, constantly wearing down a shorthanded Purdue defense and keeping it close with long-range strikes.
The teams had traded deep shots during the first quarter, but Purdue's offense was stalling on drives. Fifth year quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who ended the game with 26-47 passing for 534 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, was dealing with many of his early-season struggles again.
In the second quarter, the team started to find itself again. Despite turning three red zone drives into just 9 points, the Boilermakers held the Vols scoreless, and finally took the lead with under 30 seconds to play.
As Vol quarterback Hendon Hooker dropped back to pass, senior defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell got behind him and grabbed at his arm. The ball came out, redshirt freshman tackle Prince Boyd fell on it, and the Boilermakers had the ball on the Tennessee 38.
Aidan O'Connell absolutely showed out tonight for @BoilerFootball. Most Pass Yards by Big Ten Player in Bowl Game All-Time546 << Curtis Painter (Purdue) Little Caesars 2007534 << Aidan O’Connell (Purdue) Music City 2021532 << Mike Kafka (NU) Outback 2010 pic.twitter.com/biHQe5S3F6— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 31, 2021
Two plays later, O'Connell found junior tight end Payne Durham for the team's first touchdown since the first five minutes of the game.
The second half turned into a boat race in the fourth quarter.
The defense continued to harass Hooker, forcing another fumble in the middle of the third quarter, while the offense still struggled.
Two more O'Connell picks in the third quarter reintroduced Purdue's scoring doubts and allowed Tennessee to reclaim the lead, but he also threw two more long touchdowns to keep the team in the game.
Junior wide receiver Broc Thompson had a career day despite fighting through a leg injury. He led a unit missing juniors David Bell and Milton Wright with 217 yards and two touchdowns. He opened Purdue's scoring with a 75-yard reception, the team's longest of the season.
Fifth-year wide receiver Jackson Anthrop and running back Zander Horvath also showed out in their final game wearing the old gold and black.
The Boilermakers are now 2-1 in bowl matchups under head coach Jeff Brohm, last winning the Foster Farms Bowl against Arizona by 3 points in 2017. Then-junior quarterback Elijah Sindelar completed 33 of his 53 passing attempts while completing four touchdowns, starting the first of many big-time quarterback careers under Brohm's tenure.
2021 SEASON IN THE BOOKS
• Purdue ends the season with a 9-4 record, the most wins in a season since 2003.
• The 2021 Boilermakers tie for the second-most wins in program history, while becoming the 12th team in the program's 134-year history to record nine wins in a season.
• Purdue won its fifth game away from home, accomplishing the feat for the first time since 1943.
• A victory was Purdue's first in a bowl since a 38-35 win over Arizona in the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl, Jeff Brohm's first season guiding the Boilermakers.
• Purdue quarterbacks have completed a school-record 407 passes this season, surpassing the previous program mark of 377 set in 1998 led by Drew Brees (361).
SINGLE-SEASON PASSING RECORDS
• Purdue ending the season averaging 355.4 passing yards per game, besting the 341.8 mark set in 1985.
• The Boilermakers completed 407 passes on the season, snapping the previous school record (377) set in 1998.
• Purdue threw for 4,620 throughout the 2021 campaign, eclipsing another 1998 record (4,208).
• The Boilermakers finished the year with 219 passing first downs, surpassing 204 from the 1998 season.
• QB Aidan O'Connell set a new school record for completion percentage 71.6% easily eclipsing David Bough's previous mark of 66.0 percent in 2018.
AIDAN AIRS IT OUT AGAIN
• The fifth-year senior, who has already announced that he'll return for a sixth year, threw for 534 yards; it was his sixth 300-yard game of the season, the third-most 300-yard games in school history and the most since Curtis Painter (2007).
• O'Connell is just the second Boilermaker with multiple 500-yard games in a career, joining Drew Brees.
• O'Connell threw five touchdown passes, his fifth consecutive game with at least three touchdowns through the air, he fell short of the single-game Purdue record by one.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.