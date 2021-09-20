The status of Purdue’s star receiver, junior David Bell, for Saturday's game against Illinois is now up in the air.
After taking a hard hit in the Boilermakers' (2-1) previous game that caused Bell to be carted off the field, he has now entered concussion protocol, head coach Jeff Brohm told media in Monday's press conference. Fortunately for Purdue, Bell has not totally been written off for this week's game.
“He is the type of player that does not have to practice a whole lot at all, other than making sure he’s feeling right, feeling good and in good condition and shape," Brohm said. “We will monitor that obviously extremely closely this week and hope to get him out there as soon as he can go.”
Bell’s backup, sophomore Mershawn Rice also went down in Saturday’s game with a foot injury and Purdue will be looking towards redshirt-freshman Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen to step in.
Bell leads the Big Ten in receptions with 21 and is averaging 106 receiving yards per game, which ranks second in the Big Ten. He has three touchdowns on the season, and if he is unable to go on Saturday his presence will be missed.