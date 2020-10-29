The Boilermakers travel together into new territory this week. They’ve been to the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium before, but it has never looked quite like this.
Illinois’s approach to handling the spread of COVID-19 on campus differs from Purdue’s on several points.
Most notable is its testing schedule: All on-campus students take scheduled COVID-19 tests twice a week, according to the University of Illinois website. Reporting by the Daily Illini shows that Illinois administers 10,000 tests a day.
Purdue tests roughly 10% of the campus population each week.
The on-campus testing lab at Illinois returns results to students online in as few as five hours, according to its website. Those who test positive receive immediate instructions on next steps, including how to quarantine.
In a statement by University Chancellor Robert Jones, more than 1,000 students who have not complied with COVID-19 policies, including scheduled testing, have been disciplined.
Students receive their results on an app called the Safer Illinois app.
The Safer Illinois app consolidates campus testing appointments and results; notifies people of possible exposure using the smartphone’s Bluetooth feature; allows students to take an assessment to measure their possible COVID-19 symptoms; provides personalized guidance for next steps following possible exposure or a positive test; and summarizes contact information to virtual-care teams.
To ensure that everyone can use the app, the university loans smartphones to any student, staff or faculty member without access to one.
Building access is also regulated. Students must wear face coverings appropriately and show their “boarding pass” on the Safer Illinois app.
This feature of the app tracks conditions that will either allow or deny student entry. To enter a building, the student’s COVID-19 status must be negative, there cannot be any sign of exposure or self-reported symptoms and the student must be up-to-date on their testing schedule.
Are all of these efforts working?
While the number of COVID-19 cases in the Illini athletic department are not posted online, the total number of new cases reported at the campus from Monday to Wednesday was 133, according to the University of Illinois COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard updates daily.
The highest percentage of positive tests on Illinois’s campus was 2.86% on Aug. 30 when students first arrived on campus. The highest after Aug. 30 was Sept. 5. Since then, it hasn’t risen above 0.64%.
There has been a recent increase in case positivity percentage on Illinois’ campus from 0.05% on Oct. 12 to 0.47% on Oct. 25, but that is still much lower than Purdue’s positivity percentage of 3.96% as of Wednesday.
Wednesday morning, Wisconsin halted football activities and canceled its scheduled game against Nebraska after 12 players and staff on the team tested positive. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said there are no new active cases after the Illini played Wisconsin over the weekend.
Considering both Illinois’ efforts across campus and the lurking possibility of cases in the locker room, the Fighting Illini get a risk factor of green/yellow.