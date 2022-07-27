INDIANAPOLIS - It’s the first year being Purdue's cemented starter for Aidan O’Connell, who told reporters at the Big Ten Media days Wednesday he still feels like a walk-on.
“It’s been obviously a little different,” O’Connell said. “You’re not one on one competing with another person like I had before, but I think I tried to bring the same mentality, the same edge. … It is a little weird. It’s definitely a change. But it’s something I’ve enjoyed.”
“To be honest, I still feel like a walk-on,” the sixth-year quarterback said later. “I still feel like the guy who needs to prove his spot. So I try to carry that with me and let that motivate me. I know, though I am going into camp as a starter, things change. I need to play well every week. It's a ‘What have you done for me lately?’ kind of business. I understand that and I tried to use that as motivation. … I never want to be the reason we lose a game.”
O’Connell also acknowledged he must take a bigger leadership role with the starting job.
“When you're the one out there playing, naturally guys will listen to you more,” O’Connell said. “So I've tried to take more of a vocal leadership role more than anything, which has gone well so far. It's taken a little bit of getting out of my comfort zone, but I've enjoyed it.”
On top of a summer of practices, workouts, camps and everything football, O’Connell is also getting married Saturday. He said he’s never had a teammate who was married while playing and admitted, “It’s definitely been a little weird.”
“It's been a crazy summer despite this, but the wedding planning and everything like that has been really crazy, but it's also a very fun experience,” O’Connell said. “I think that's what helps me the most. I try to keep that in mind. I get to play football. I get to get married. I get to go to camps after football. So a lot of people, especially myself when I was younger, would wish to be in this position. So I try not to wish it away.”
Wide receivers
For what feels like the first time in a while, Purdue does not have a clear No. 1 go-to receiver. The departures of targets like David Bell, Milton Wright and Jackson Anthrop have left a hole at the top of the depth chart.
Junior wide receiver TJ Sheffield was a frequent contributor last season and was injured in the bowl game. Brohm said he should be ready to go by the season's start and is close to being 100%.
Senior wide receiver Broc Thompson struggled with injuries in both knees, but had a stellar performance in the Music City Bowl and should also be ready for Week 1.
There’s also senior tight end Payne Durham, who may be targeted more this season.
Durham noted some of the recent additions through the transfer portal and players who hadn’t seen as much playing time, saying “We got a lot of dudes that can play and so it kind of depends on the game plan if my production will increase or not, but we'll see.”
“He's a dynamic playmaker who, if he stays healthy, he can make a lot of plays for us. He's a savvy guy, he catches the ball,” O’Connell said. “He knows where to be. He knows our offense, inside and out.”
Along with the returning production are a number of transfers and players who have waited in the wings.
Senior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy is a recent transfer from Iowa and has been receiving praise for his work during the spring from multiple players and Brohm.
“He's a little combination of everything, a Swiss Army knife,” O’Connell said. “He had a great spring both at wide receiver and at running back. So he's a gadget guy that we're going to use and I think that just credits his ability. He's dynamic and he’s very smart, too. He picked up the playbook fast and so he's a guy that we're definitely going to lean on a lot.”
Sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones is another transfer receiver who Brohm praised in his opening press conference earlier in the day. Jones played with O’Connell in a youth football league for a few years.
“We played on the same team for a few years,” O’Connell said. “He was a wide receiver. I was a quarterback and he was definitely our best wide receiver. When you're that old, you don't have concepts and you're not really reading coverages, or at least I wasn't. I was like, I'm gonna drop back and throw it to Charlie, whatever he does. Some of my earliest memories of playing football was throwing Charlie the ball.”
Defense
The departure of George Karlaftis leaves Purdue without its biggest star on defense, opening the door for more talent to emerge.
“We’ve been able to build more depth in general,” Brohm said. “(Karlaftis) was an elite player. … I don’t think we have that quite at this point, but I think we have a lot of people that are fighting to showcase what they’re all about and make a name for themselves. The defensive line is probably our deepest position.”
While defense may take a back seat in attention during games like the Music City Bowl, Purdue likely wouldn’t have made a bowl game without the improvements in defense, which didn’t go unnoticed by Brohm.
“I feel like the reason we won nine games is we improved on the defensive side of the ball,” Brohm said. “We got better. We attacked more. We became more aggressive. We challenged things more.”
Brohm expanded more on the aggressiveness he wants on defense and noted that opportunities on offense are limited. “For us, being good on defense, being aggressive on defense, trying to get the touchdown, make the interception, go for the fumble, make the sack, hit the quarterback, (it) provides you an opportunity to get points. So we want to try to do that more, not just, play an umbrella defense and not let them score. No, we want to be aggressive.”
The departure of defensive coordinator Brad Lambert and promotion of Ron English to play caller will not cause a great shift in the defensive philosophy, Brohm said.
“We’re excited about the direction of our defense, (which started) last year, where we had gone to more what I believe in,” Brohm said. “That’s not going to change, no matter who the play caller is. We’re going to call things the same and have the same philosophy.”
Senior safety Cam Allen agreed, noting that every coach has their differences.
“They’re just two different coaches, nothing good or bad to specifically differentiate them,” Graham said. “Not a big change in the whole defensive scheme or anything, but just the way Coach (English) calls it. Coach Lambert’s feel for the game might be a little bit different that Coach (English’s), doesn’t make it any better or worse.”
Special teams
Brohm noted a need for improvement on special teams.
“We improved some, but we got to find a way to gain an edge,” Brohm said. “So that means really being solid in our fundamentals but also figuring out a way to get some return yardage.”
Purdue ranked No. 94 in the NCAA in average yards on punt returns and No. 129, second to last, in average yards on a kickoff return.
Brohm said Jones will likely be featured on returns.