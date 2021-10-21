First-down chants from the Ross-Ade Brigade have been urged to change from the "Purdue administration," according to an email from Ross-Ade Brigade President Maddie Barondeau.
The chant was recommended to change to "1, 2, 3, 4, first down, boilers" to keep things clean for the sake of the younger kids who attend games.
Barondeau still commended the Brigade for their ability to stay classy in the stands at Ross-Ade, saying other schools, including "that one school down south," have had issues with their student sections being rowdy and inappropriate during games.
"These schools have had to punish students and face a lot of criticism from opposing teams and the media," she said. "I am so proud of us all for not doing that and showing the world what Boilermakers are."
The kickoff chant will also be changed to "Cancer sucks" this week to pair with Purdue's "Hammer Down Cancer Game," which is set to kick off at 3 p.m. this Saturday against Wisconsin.
"I love our student section," Barondeau said. "Let’s have fun this weekend and show the world our great sportsmanship."