Sophomore running back King Doerue announced on his Snapchat story last night that he will be out against Iowa due to a hamstring injury.
This announcement comes less than 12 hours after redshirt sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore was confirmed to be out for the game, though the reason for Moore's absence is still unclear.
Head coach Jeff Brohm said there were five to six players who were "not 100%," on Thursday, though he did not specify whom.
The Boilermakers are set to take on the Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m. today at Ross-Ade, now without Brohm, Moore or Doerue.