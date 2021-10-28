The Boilers look to bounce back from a disappointing loss last week as they gear up to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.
Thirteen has served as a lucky and unlucky number for the Boilers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten). Last week, Purdue’s offense once again stalled as it struggled to score, putting up just 13 points for 4th time this season. Each one of the three games the Boilermakers have scored more than 13 points, they have come away with a win. It is also the jersey number of junior quarterback and now run-pass option specialist Jack Plummer, who led the Boilers to two out of their four wins this season. The key for Purdue this week will be to go back to the offensive system that brought them success against the Iowa Hawkeyes, using all three quarterbacks to their fullest strengths to provide one of the more balanced offenses in the Jeff Brohm era.
One of the big reasons the Boilermakers were unable to get offense going against Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) was the Badger’s ability to lock up junior wide receiver David Bell. He was the main focus of their defense, almost daring Purdue to throw to another receiver by closing him down with two or more defenders. Bell only accounted for 33 yards, a mark below his previous average of about 100 yards per game.
However, the Purdue isn’t worried about their star receiver’s production.
“In his position and with his talent, he still has the chance to affect the game,” co- offensive coordinator Ja’Marcus Shepard said. “He’s taking defenders away from the rest of our opponents.
“If he does what he’s supposed to do on this side of the field, there are other guys that should be out there making plays for the football team. At the end of the day, David’s ready to go.”
The defense will have its hands full this week with dual-threat Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez running the show on offense with a slew of wide receiver weapons. The junior quarterback has 10 rushing touchdowns in addition to his 10 passing touchdowns on the season, only having three intercepted passes in the process. Nebraska also has a reliable running back group, while the Boilermakers struggled to contain the run last week.
“It’ll be a challenging offense for our guys to go against,” head coach Jeff Brohm said. “When teams spread it out and the quarterback is a runner, you have to be really sharp. Our players have to be ready for the quarterback to pull it and run it.”
The new and improved defense hasn’t faced a truly “mobile” quarterback yet: UCONN quarterback Steven Krajewski ran the most quarterback rushing yards against Purdue with 46 on 11 attempts. Only time will tell how the Boilers will respond against a more flexible running game.