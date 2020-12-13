Purdue football will get another chance to play the Old Oaken Bucket game later this week.
The Big Ten announced the TV schedule for its Week 9 "Champions Week" lineup Sunday afternoon. The two-day slate will include the Conference Championship Game alongside seeded cross-divisional matchups among the other 12 teams.
The Boilermakers (2-4) will take on Indiana (6-1) in Bloomington Friday at 7:30 p.m., a week after the originally scheduled Old Oaken Bucket game. The rivalry game was mutually canceled Tuesday due to rising COVID-19 cases within both programs.
Other noteworthy matchups include the Ohio State-Northwestern Championship game and a rescheduled matchup of the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry game, which was also canceled earlier this season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Purdue will take on the Hoosiers at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.