12-13-20 Big Ten Slate

The official game lineup released by the Big Ten Sunday afternoon.

Purdue football will get another chance to play the Old Oaken Bucket game later this week.

The Big Ten announced the TV schedule for its Week 9 "Champions Week" lineup Sunday afternoon. The two-day slate will include the Conference Championship Game alongside seeded cross-divisional matchups among the other 12 teams.

The Boilermakers (2-4) will take on Indiana (6-1) in Bloomington Friday at 7:30 p.m., a week after the originally scheduled Old Oaken Bucket game. The rivalry game was mutually canceled Tuesday due to rising COVID-19 cases within both programs. 

Other noteworthy matchups include the Ohio State-Northwestern Championship game and a rescheduled matchup of the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry game, which was also canceled earlier this season due to COVID-19 concerns. 

