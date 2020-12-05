Botched special teams plays and penalties ruined Purdue's chances of victory losing to Nebraska, 37-27, Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue (2-4) has now lost four straight games.
The tone of the game was set early in the first quarter when Nebraska was able to score two quick touchdowns on its first two drives. One came after a blocked punt starting the offense on Purdue's 1-yard line.
BLOCKED!@HuskerFBNation blocks the punt and falls on it at the 1-yard line. pic.twitter.com/UM7Y8QwRH6— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 5, 2020
The next came on a drive that started within Purdue's red zone due to a penalty on the previous punt.
"We try to not worry about the scoreboard; We try to play hard no matter what the score is," junior quarterback Jack Plummer said about his mentality going into every game. "We never take our foot off the gas. It stings to be down 14-0 (at the beginning of the game), but that's life and it's football.
"We just have to put together a good offense going forward."
Penalties ultimately ruined Purdue's chances at a comeback, with two crucial penalties (pass interference and a late hit out of bounds) setting Nebraska (2-4) up in a great spot to seal the game with a field goal. Purdue had a total of eleven penalties for 126 yards.
Purdue's struggles continued into the second half despite two touchdown passes to sophomore tight end Payne Durham and sophomore receiver David Bell. The duo of Bell and sophomore receiver Rondale Moore caught a combined 23 catches for 210 yards in the game.
"Folks, we got a ballgame!"@DB3LL makes the nice grab and takes it all the way to the house for @BoilerFootball. pic.twitter.com/0G3F5aIs9a— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 5, 2020
Freshman receiver TJ Sheffield had his second straight game of 100+ kick returning yards. He said that he "wants to score" as a kick returner, his success mostly comes by getting the offense in a good position to get down the field and score.
Purdue's passing offense seemed to find its rhythm in the fourth quarter, with sophomore quarterback Jack Plummer throwing two touchdowns and finishing the game with a 70% completion percentage. But the Boiler's running game could never keep a consistent pace against a tough Nebraska defensive line, gaining only 21 yards on twelve attempts.
Purdue's defense lost key contributors in senior tackle Lorenzo Neal and freshman safety Antonio Stevens, who went down with an injury towards the beginning of the fourth quarter. Stevens' status is still unknown.
Despite Purdue's recent struggles, senior linebacker Derrick Barnes continues to stay positive despite the adversity on both sides of the ball.
"We're not giving up on anyone," Barnes said. "We're going to come back, have a great practice, and do what we do. It hasn't been great so far, but we have to keep pushing."
The Boilers will finish the regular season at Indiana next Saturday.
Game Notes:
Sophomore receiver Rondale Moore caught 13 passes for 78 yards in his last game at Ross-Ade.
Sophomore receiver David Bell had the tenth 100+ receiving yard game in his career, tying for fourth on the Purdue all-time charts. He caught 10 passes for 132 yards, highlighted by an 89 yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Junior linebacker Tyler Coyle led the team in tackles with 7.
Nebraska's defense outworked the Boilers' in the trenches, gaining 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks compared to Purdue's 6 TFL's and 1 sack.
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez gained 262 all-purpose yards with a 79% completion percentage
Purdue out-penalized Nebraska by four calls and 24 yards.
Halftime Notes:
Nebraska started its first two drives in the red zone after Purdue's special teams' miscues, helping them gain a lead on the Boilermakers 27-13 at halftime in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Nebraska's special teams came up big on their first two drives, with a blocked Brooks Cormier punt and 39-yard punt return from senior receiver Levi Falck.
While Purdue was able to block a punt and score a field goal at the end of the second quarter, the Boilers struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, ending their first three drives with punts and three total yards. The Boilers were unable to amass a drive of more than five minutes or 10 plays.
Rondale Moore leads the team in receptions and receiving yards in his last game at Ross-Ade Stadium, catching eight receptions for 39 yards.
Two Boilermakers broke new ground in the first half, with sophomore defensive end Jack Sullivan gaining his first sack and King Doerue catching his first touchdown pass in the second quarter.