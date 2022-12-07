After six seasons with the Boilermakers, Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm is reportedly set to return to his alma mater.
ESPN’s Chris Low reported that Brohm was “in the process of finalizing a deal” with Louisville to become its head coach in a tweet sent out around 11:20 a.m.
The reported decision comes after the Cardinals’ head coaching job opened after Scott Satterfield took the job at Cincinnati, which was announced on Monday.
Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated is also reporting that Brohm is headed to Louisville.
Brohm led Purdue to an 8-5 record and the first Big Ten Championship appearance in program history this season and was set to coach the Boilers in the upcoming Cheez-it Citrus Bowl against LSU on Jan. 2.
Brohm, whose first season as Purdue head coach was in 2017, would leave with a 36-34 record, a division title and eight NFL draft picks.
Ross-Ade Stadium attendance also rose during his tenure. Under the previous head coach Darrell Hazell, the total attendance averaged around 35,000. This season, Purdue averaged 57,129 people in attendance, 99.7% of Ross-Ade’s capacity and the highest average attendance since 2007, Joe Tiller’s second-to-last season.
Previous head coaches Hazell, who coached Purdue from 2013 to 2016 and went 9-33, and Danny Hope, who coached from 2009 to 2012 and went 22-27, combined for six losing seasons compared to just one winning season, under Hope, in the years between Tiller and Brohm.
The reported move is not unexpected, as the former Cardinal quarterback has several familial connections to Louisville. Both Brian Brohm, Purdue’s quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator, and Greg Brohm, Purdue football’s director of operations, also played at Louisville. All three brothers attended and played football at Trinity High School in Louisville where their dad, Oscar Brohm, was head coach.
The last time the Louisville job came open, in 2018, Brohm was offered the job but ultimately turned it down in favor of sticking with Purdue. Brohm, then in his second year as head coach of the Boilermakers, cited the timing of the potential move, The Exponent previously reported.
“After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players and recruits,” Brohm said at the time. “While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal.”
An official announcement of the move has yet to be made by Purdue or Louisville. This story will be updated with new information as it is available.