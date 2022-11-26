The Purdue football team will be playing for the right to keep the Old Oaken Bucket in West Lafayette on Saturday as well as the championship of the Big Ten West.
With a win against the Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6), the Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3) will clinch sole possession of the Big Ten West title for the first time ever. The win will send them to the conference championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 3.
In the meantime, Purdue will face its rivals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington and try to retain the bucket, where it has resided since it drubbed the Hoosiers 44-7 last November.
“I think we’ve got a big week ahead of us,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said in a press conference on Monday.
“We have to have a good week of practice, and like always, get better, continue to try to find a way to improve, and eliminate mistakes, become more efficient, and try to finish this regular season as strong as we can,” he said.
The Boilermakers have not won their side of the Big Ten since the conference split into two sub-conferences in 2011. Purdue has not won the Big Ten since it claimed the conference in a three-way split in 2000.
With a win against Indiana Saturday, Purdue would go to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship and their first-ever outright Big Ten championship in the conference’s 70-year history.
To get there, Purdue will need to overcome an Indiana team coming off its best win of the season vs Michigan State last week.
“(Indiana is) coming off a big win where they made some adjustments and changes and sparked them to win,” Brohm said.
The Hoosiers put up a season high 257 rushing yards against the Spartans after racking up 150 in their previous game versus Ohio State. This affinity for running the football is a recent development, as the cream and crimson had averaged only 47 yards on the ground in their previous six Big Ten contests.
The prime reason for the philosophy shift has been the emergence of junior quarterback Dexter Williams II.
Williams got the first in-game action of his career against Penn State three weeks ago and has continued to build on his ability to run the ball, gaining 24 yards in his first appearance, 46 in his second, and 86 in the win against Michigan State.
Purdue has struggled at times this season when faced with dual-threat quarterbacks. The Boilers allowed a combined 177 quarterback rushing yards in their games against Syracuse and Florida Atlantic, losing in the last minute to Syracuse and scraping out a two-point win against FAU.
“We've made some adjustments. I think they've all been beneficial,” Brohm said regarding his team’s defensive plan against dual-threat quarterbacks. “(Indiana has) multiple ways to run the quarterback,” he continued, “We have to have a wide variety of calls ready against the different personnel sets they have.”
Considering the Hoosiers likely avenue of attack, the spotlight Saturday will be on which version of the Purdue run defense decides to show up.
The unit came out of the gate looking formidable, allowing only 3.6 yards per rush attempt to opponents through its first six games. But over a three-game stretch, Purdue allowed Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Iowa to average 7.4 yards per carry.
The run of poor play was apparently an aberration, however. Purdue became the only team this season to hold Illinois junior running back Chris Brown under 100 yards, and the Boilers stifled Northwestern in a 17-9 win last week.
There is the potential for Purdue to come out with the opposite gameplan of their in-state rivals, as the Hoosiers pass defense is among the most exploitable in the Big Ten. Indiana ranks last in the conference in total yards and touchdowns allowed via the pass.
The circumstances could not be much better for sixth-year Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell to have a strong performance in his last Big Ten football game. Brohm had nothing but good things to say about his signal-caller’s career for the black and gold.
“I think Aidan has really gone above and beyond to prove his worth,” the coach said Monday. “He started at the bottom and worked all the way up to the top, and that's not easy to do.”
O’Connell will be receiving the ball from a fresh face on the offensive line in third-year center Josh Kaltenberger, filling in for the injured Gus Hartwig. Kaltenberger played the entire second half after Hartwig exited versus Northwestern.
“(Kaltenberger) stepped in in a critical situation and did an admirable job,” Brohm said. “I think he'll continue to improve. He knows we need him. He's got to get it done for us.”
According to Brohm, Purdue will also likely be without fifth-year defensive tackle Branson Deen, who missed the Northwestern game with an injury. The status of freshman running back Devin Mockobee is up in the air as well. Mockobee exited the game against Northwestern in the first quarter.
Saturday's rivalry game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.