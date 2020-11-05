Student-athletes from all sports had the opportunity to cast their ballots during a moratorium on all athletics events during Election Day.
The moratorium, announced by the athletics department earlier this year, ensured all student-athletes could be represented at the polls.
Head football coach Jeff Brohm and a handful of football players, escorted by strategic communications director Matt Rector, took the time to make their voices heard on Tuesday at Mackey Arena.
“Most of our guys have voted,” Brohm said in a Monday press conference, “but (Sean Pugh) with player development and I have a time set aside late morning to take some guys over there who haven’t.
“Anybody else who can’t make that time, we’ll provide an opportunity to escort them as well, if need be. It’s an important issue, it’s an important year, and we want all of our guys to get the opportunity to vote.”
Brohm talked about the importance of voting for him and his student-athletes, expressing an aim to represent one’s cuntry at the polls.
“We’ve talked about it a lot,” Brohm said. “We’ve done a lot of things to make sure everyone is getting out, voting and making a difference. It’s important that everyone learns at an early age that we all can do our part to make a difference.”
Some players, like junior running back Zander Horvath and sophomore tight end Payne Durham, said they had already voted by mail prior to the election. For those who hadn’t, Brohm said he would do whatever he could to make sure student-athletes got their votes in and made themselves heard on Election Day.
Football wasn’t the only sport represented at the polls.
Sebastian Welch, a sophomore tennis player studying industrial management, was the only member of his team who was eligible to vote, being the only student on the team with citizenship. Welch stressed the importance of voting because it gives students the opportunity to express their opinions on the United States political system.
Mason Gillis, a redshirt-freshman on the men’s basketball team, was also spotted walking outside Mackey Arena.
Gillis said he was grateful for the athletics department’s efforts to encourage student athletes to vote on Election Day, emphasizing the importance of spreading a positive message by giving student-athletes a day off from practice to be represented in this year’s election.
“I think it’s definitely important that they’re trying to support us with voting and give us the free time to be able to go do it and express our opinions,” Gillis said, “I think (the athletics department) is doing a great job of having this day off for us.”
Gillis also expressed how proud he was of Purdue student-athletes’ enthusiasm to vote, guided by the “push” from the athletics department for their voices to be heard on Tuesday.
“As a team, we’ve talked about it individually and as a group,” Gillis said, “We’ve all noticed that there’s been a lot more of a push for people to be able to vote, and the coach is helping us get our absentee ballots or know where to go and when to go to vote. Everyone has been pushing a lot more and helping us out.”