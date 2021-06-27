The foundation of Purdue's 2022 recruiting class continued to take shape after a flurry of verbal commitments over the weekend.
In just three days, Purdue football gained five new recruits, according to several tweet announcements across the weekend.
110% Committed #BoilMakers🚂 @CoachMarkHagen @CoachBiagi pic.twitter.com/2ECpGtIawB— J.P. Deeter (@JpDeeter_30) June 27, 2021
COMMITTED!!!🚂🚂 @JeffBrohm @CoachBiagi @CoachBradLambo #BoilerUp @JeritRoser @RecruitLouisian pic.twitter.com/sdvwU6K6l2— Roman Pitre (@RomanPitre) June 25, 2021
Blessed🖤@BoilerFootball @CoachCBarclay @JeffBrohm pic.twitter.com/OU1ttPwUtK— Terence Thomas (@Terence4Thomas) June 25, 2021
I have officially committed to @BoilerFootball #Boilerup🚂 #HammerDown #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/tRdWchbXKV— André Oben (@ac_oben) June 27, 2021
Kentrell Marks, a 6-foot-1-inch running back out of Cleveland, OH, is the highest rated prospect of the five commitments, coming in with an 88-rating on 247Sports and a 5.7 Rivals rating. The Valley Forge high school back passed up offers from Iowa State University, Michigan State University, the University of Cincinnati and the University of West Virginia.
Marks ran for rushed for 1,470 yards and scored 23 touchdowns last season while averaging 183.8 rushing yards per game, according to Sports Illustrated. Marks, 2021 commitment Dylan Downing and preferred walk-on Devin Mockobee will succeed freshman Tirek Murphy and sophomore Da'Joun Hewitt after they both entered the transfer portal in January and April respectively.
André Oben, a three-star recruit from Jersey City, NJ, is the son of 11-year NFL offensive tackle Roman Oben. Oben, who played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the then-San Diego Chargers, started for the four different teams for at least one season, according to Football Reference.
Purdue now has 10 players committed to its 2022 class, doubling the amount of total players. Four-star quarterback Brady Allen still sits atop Purdue's recruiting class ratings while remaining the class's only four-star recruit. The Boiler's class currently sits at 43rd overall and 11th in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports.
Purdue continues its trend of shoring up the trenches with four total offensive and defensive line commitments in the 2022 class. Adding the four recruits to the commitment of four class-of-2021 freshmen offensive linemen and a grad transfer in guard Tyler Witt, Purdue can look to find reliable options to bolster what was the 124th-ranked rushing offense in the NCAA (81.5 rushing yards per game).
As of now, only two class-of-2022 players did not commit in the month of June: Allen and linebacker Domanick Moon. Restarting official and unofficial visits at the beginning of June allowed for the Boilermaker coaching staff to schedule seven official visits on June 4 and two on June 11th, according to 247 Sports. Three of those visits ended in Purdue commitments.