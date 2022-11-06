One constant for Purdue football this year is that the secondary has been a center of conversation for the defense.
At times that attention has been positive, such as after the Indiana State game, in which the Boilers intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown. It also played a big role in the Boilers’ win against Minnesota when it thrice picked off quarterback Tracey Morgan.
The problem is that the positives stop there.
In every other game of the season, Purdue has allowed at least two passing touchdowns. To date, it has allowed opposing quarterbacks over 8 yards per attempt, which significantly bests its own quarterback’s mark of 6.7. Purdue is losing the battle in the air this season.
The issues have ranged from them being “too tight” on opposing receivers against Nebraska to not being tight enough versus Iowa, head coach Jeff Brohm said.
“We have analyzed it all,” Brohm said last week, ahead of the clash with the Hawkeyes. “(I’m) hopeful we can put a good plan together and go out there and execute.”
Execute they did not. The Boilers allowed Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras to throw two touchdowns on Saturday after throwing for just three in his previous eight starts. He had buried Purdue by the end of the second quarter, in which he threw for 119 of those yards and both touchdowns.
“They practiced hard, they want to play well,” Brohm said regarding the secondary on Saturday. He said that many of the big Iowa gains were the result of lapses in coverage, when Purdue blitzed with their linebackers and left themselves vulnerable underneath. Long runs after the catch as a result of poor tackling have plagued the Boilermakers all season.
“We can always tackle better,” Brohm said after the Boilers gave up 354 passing yards against Nebraska three weeks ago. “There are a multitude of things. When it happens more than once or twice, there are concerns. We gotta fix it.”
Purdue’s secondary has perhaps been under a microscope because opponents have viewed it as exploitable compared to the stout run defense. Through Purdue’s first six games, it allowed only 3.6 yards per rush attempt, excluding sack yards.
But even that advantage has been slipping for the Boilers lately. Since the game against Maryland, Purdue has allowed a staggering 7.4 yards per carry to opposing running backs.
“It’s kinda embarrassing,” fifth-year defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson said after Purdue gave up 200 yards to Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson on Saturday, “because we take pride in stopping the run, and we obviously didn’t do that tonight.
“We gotta get back to doing what we do as a defense. (The) main thing is staying in our gaps, tackling the ball, stopping the run.”
Brohm constantly stresses the importance of the components of his team playing cohesively.
“In order to win football games, you’ve got to be good in all three segments,” he said ahead of the Nebraska game last month.
This extends to the defense as well. Problems in the secondary are never exclusively the problem of the cornerbacks and safeties.
“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things,” Brohm said about his team’s pass defense following the loss to Wisconsin. “There are times that the underneath coverage should be helping a little bit more than it has. There have been times our front has allowed the quarterback to get on the edge, whether it’s a designed roll-out to the field or a boot leg where there is way too much time to throw.”
He also touched on linebackers covering the middle of the field better, stopping opposing players before they can even reach the struggling secondary.
“It’s a combination, it falls on me, our coaches, our players,” Brohm said Saturday. “There’s a lot of improvement that needs to be made.”