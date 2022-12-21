The younger brother of Tyler Trent will play football as a Boilermaker.
Ethan Trent, a 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive lineman from Carmel, Indiana, announced on Twitter his intent to play for Purdue on Wednesday morning. Trent was committed to play at Indiana State on scholarship, but received a preferred walk-on spot in early November.
Many Purdue fans will remember the Trent family from Tyler Trent’s story. He had a lengthy battle with bone cancer and first caught the attention of the nation for predicting the Boilermakers would upset then-No. 2 Ohio State in 2018, which they did. His story was featured on ESPN College Gameday. Trent died Jan. 1, 2019.