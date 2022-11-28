Unless you’re a member of the John Purdue Club, purchasing a ticket as a Purdue student or non-donor will mean paying a premium price for the championship game against Michigan on Saturday.
The cheapest individual ticket options on StubHub are 6th-level nosebleeds going for $167, ranging up to $1,300 for front row seats at midfield. Depending on JPC donor-level, seat prices range from $150-$250 for various lower-level seating options.
The plan was for access to ticket sales opened to Ross-Ade Brigade members at 9 a.m. Monday, and the rest of the student body would get access to the $45 tickets on Tuesday.
Tickets didn’t last that long. Purdue Athletics confirmed on its website “student tickets are sold out!” before noon.
The “most active” members of the Brigade got access to the first 350 tickets, a RAB email sent late Sunday night said. The remaining 1,685 tickets were made available to the remaining 4,500 RAB members on a first-come-first serve basis.
The same Purdue Athletics webpage links fans to other websites including Ticketmaster and Ticketsmarter — both of which display no available purchasing options for the Saturday night showdown.