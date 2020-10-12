Purdue Football's week 1 matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, it tweeted today.
The team's twitter account posted a graphic featuring senior linebacker Derrick Barnes, displaying the time and date of the game. It also included the Big Ten Network logo, informing fans where the game will be broadcasted.
The decision comes over three weeks after the fall schedule was officially announced by the Big Ten on Sept. 19.
Purdue Football has not yet announced times for any of its other games later this season.