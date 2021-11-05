He’s back.
It was like Purdue’s fifth-year running back Zander Horvath never left when he returned to not only the field but also to the end zone in Saturday’s win over Nebraska (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten).
Horvath suffered a broken fibula in the first quarter of the Boilermakers’ (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) shutout win against UConn in September. Medical experts predicted a four-to-eight week absence from games, and Horvath made an appearance against the Huskers after six weeks. Horvath had 11 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown.
“There was some pain initially, but I was just trusting the process and working every day,” Horvath said about his rehabilitation.
Running backs coach Chris Barclay was extremely excited that Horvath was able to play, even in a limited capacity.
“It was good to get him back,” Barclay said. “He really energizes the running game. I like the way the reps came out and the production that we had.”
“It felt good. It had been a little too long for me to be out and injured,” Horvath said.
Barclay emphasized his enthusiasm that his team was able to get into the end zone. While Horvath electrifies Purdue’s running game, the Boilermakers only have four rushing touchdowns this season, including one from fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Despite the rushing struggles, the ground game last weekend proved to be lethal against the Nebraska defense, as the team gained 116 yards on the ground.
Sophomore offensive lineman Gus Hartwig said the team had the ability to run well this year, but hadn’t shown it against a really good team.
Purdue is about to get, in Hartwig’s words, “a really good team.” Coming to town Saturday is undefeated No. 5 Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten), who was just ranked No. 3 in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings.
The Purdue offense, especially its running game, will need to step up and match an explosive Michigan State offense that features a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in junior running back Kenneth Walker lll.
“I want us to take the next step,” Barclay said. “I want to see us get into the end zone again and I want to see us create more explosive plays.”
While the Boilermakers enter the game Saturday as 2.5-point underdogs to the Spartans, Purdue football is no stranger to creating upsets. Earlier this season, Purdue football beat the then-No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium and has a well-documented history of taking down top-five competition at inopportune moments.
Purdue will try to secure bowl game eligibility and get yet another huge upset this weekend at home.