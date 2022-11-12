Illinois and Purdue will head to the locker rooms in a 14-14 contest in what has so far been a defensive battle.
Purdue (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) has found remarkable success on the ground against an imposing Illinois front-seven, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt and 89 total rushing yards. The Illini defense has allowed an average of almost 80 rush yards per game this season. The Boilermakers surpassed that total with 9 minutes to spare in the half.
After struggling out of the gate for the Boilers, quarterback Aidan O’Connell managed to string together a touchdown drive with two passes to Charlie Jones for 63 yards. In the first quarter, O’Connell threw an interception for the seventh straight game attempting to hit freshman wide receiver Deion Burks.
After being targeted 19 times last game, Purdue’s leading receiver Charlie Jones has gotten six looks in what has been a fairly evenly distributed passing split for the Boilers. Junior wide receiver TJ Sheffield and senior tight end Payne Durham are next with five and four targets respectively.
Illinois had five penalties called against them, one of which wiped out an interception. On the next play, O’Connell found Jones in the end zone to tie the game at 14-14 a minute and a half before halftime.