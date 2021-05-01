Indiana defensive end Damarjhe Lewis has announced his intent to transfer to Purdue via a post on his Twitter account.
Lewis, the cousin of recent 2021 cornerback signee Brandon Calloway, did not play a snap this season for the Hoosiers' competitive defensive line. Indiana's front-seven featured two AP All-Big Ten team honorees, while sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen made the AP All-Big Ten second team.
Lewis becomes the fifth-listed player and second defensive lineman to transfer into the program according to 247Sports. The youth movement continues on the defensive side of the ball, as three of the four transfers who have entered the program are listed as either redshirt or true freshmen.