The countdown to the new era of Purdue football is over.
Ryan Walters will begin his head coaching career in earnest this Saturday as Purdue faces off with Fresno State at noon in Ross-Ade Stadium.
The significance of the opener looms large, as the outcome of the team’s execution or lack thereof will serve as a tone-setter for the stretch of September, where Purdue is slated to host 4 of 5 games at home.
“Obviously you want to start fast and you don't want to ease into the season, our schedule doesn't really allow for that anyway,” Walters said, “it's important to get off to a good start to build confidence and build camaraderie and chemistry.”
For some fans, Saturday will be their first impression of Ryan Walters – a distinct paradigm shift in terms of appearance, age, energy, and approach compared to the more gruff, traditional and offensively-minded Jeff Brohm .
Asked about what expectations and what “he wanted Purdue fans to be,” Walters said he doesn’t know what his expectations are for the fans, his only concern is for his players.
As for his own sideline demeanor, Walters said fans would mostly see the same thing his players and coaches have seen all offseason — he’s a pretty chill guy.
“I think as a leader, you don't want to ride the ebbs and flows of momentum swings and adversity,” he said. “I think when you're calm it calms your team.
“But I'm competitive, I’ll rally the troops when I need to rally the troops, I’ll push them forward when I need to push them forward, and I’ll hold them back when I need to hold them back.”
Last year, Fresno State started the season 1-4 and landed 10-4 hot on a nine game winning streak, finishing up by winning the Mountain West Championship under Head Coach Jeff Tedford.
“I think it speaks volumes to the culture that Coach Tedford has created there,” Walters said. “It tells you how tough they are, how together they are in that building.”
Purdue football’s name has found its way onto many watchlists for an upset this week. Fresno State could be challenging for a Purdue team that still needs time adjusting and playing together in a new scheme.