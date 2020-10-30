With Purdue’s 95th matchup against Illinois just days away, the Boilermaker defense looks to build off a two-turnover game and improve their team’s record to 2-0.
Fifth year defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal played his first game in almost two years last week against Iowa (0-1), logging 34 snaps and one solo tackle. When asked about his return to play, Neal said “it felt good” to be back out on the field with his teammates.
“Once I got out there, I was comfortable and I was just doing my thing trying to get back into the groove,” Lorenzo said in a Wednesday press conference. “For me, it’s just taking it one game at a time and playing fundamentally sound, and the plays will come to you.”
With the team’s performance against the Illini (0-1) last year still fresh in the players’ minds, Neal took time to reflect on what this defense could do to stop Illinois’ experienced offensive line and running game as a whole.
“I think a lot of guys in the front seven were not as fundamentally sound as they could have been,” Lorenzo said. “Our thought process going forward is to run what’s called, stay in our gaps, and be fundamentally sound in order to play good defense against the run and the pass.”
Junior college transfers Geovente Howard and DaMarcus Mitchell expressed what playing in the Big Ten conference meant to them and their overall confidence in the team. Howard, a junior cornerback from Kilgore Community College, showed confidence when talking about his Purdue debut and his experience at junior college, saying “the feeling was awesome” when he took the field.
“Junior college has most definitely prepared me for the Big Ten,” Howard said after recording two pass deflections against Iowa, “Once I came here, everything just felt comfortable for me. I was pumped and ready just to get out there and make plays.”
Mitchell, the junior outside linebacker from Southern Mississippi Community College, said that the experience was entirely different from his days in junior college.
“I didn’t just have butterflies on the day of the game: I had butterflies on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday just thinking about it,” Mitchell said. “I’m really about to play against people I used to watch on TV. But when I stepped out onto the field, I felt like I was out at practice with my teammates. It all just fell into place after that.”
Defensive line coach Terrance Jamison has shown support for the recent transfers as well, saying Mitchell can impact the game wherever he plays on the line of scrimmage.
“DaMarcus can be a weapon wherever he gets lined up,” Jamison said. “Whether he’s in space or on the defensive line, we’re blessed to have him on the unit. He adds value for sure.”
Illini quarterback Brandon Peters talked about Purdue’s defensive line in a Monday afternoon press conference, saying Purdue was “very stout up front” with players like Neal, and defensive tackles senior Anthony Watts, and sophomore Lawrence Johnson.
“Their front five is really good, including their nose tackle up front,” Peters said. “Our offensive line is going to have to have a great week of preparation for those guys. If we can keep those guys contained and establish a run game, that’ll be a big positive for us.”
Howard had a different idea on this defense’s biggest strength, arguing that the secondary’s play last Saturday could notch them as one of the best secondaries in the conference.
“I feel like we’re all playing really well,” Howard said. “We come together, learn from each other and get better in practice every day. If we keep this up, I feel like we can have the best secondary in the Big Ten.”