The Purdue football team is nationally ranked.
After a stunning upset of then-No. 2 Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon, the Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) came in at No. 25 in the Week 8 Associated Press poll released Sunday.
The win knocked the Hawkeyes down to No. 11 in the poll and left No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Michigan State as the Big Ten's representatives in the top 10 teams. Iowa and Purdue round out the roster of conference teams in the national rankings.
Purdue had not appeared in the AP poll since September 2007, when it ranked No. 23 in Week 6. That appearance was the team's first since the 2005 season, and it dropped out of the poll a week later.
The Boilermakers continue their campaign Saturday afternoon in Ross-Ade Stadium against Wisconsin. The Family Day game kicks off at 3 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.