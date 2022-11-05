Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell had the worst game of his career on Saturday, completing 46.5% of his passes in a 24-3 loss against Iowa in Ross-Ade Stadium.
His passer rating of 70 was the lowest of his career, and only his third game out of 28 in which he was under 100. He was 20 of 43 for 168 yards with two interceptions.
The Boilermakers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) held the Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3) scoreless for a quarter, but Iowa got through on three of their four drives in the second quarter. Purdue managed a 34-yard field goal with six minutes left in the first half, which was the closest it got to the endzone all game.
“We weren’t able to be efficient in the passing game," head coach Jeff Brohm said. “No excuses, the weather did affect it. That’s why we gotta be better at running the ball.”
25-30 mph winds, with gusts up to 55 mph, impacted the teams’ ability to move the ball through the air. The first few kickoffs of the game required someone to hold the ball, as the wind repeatedly blew it off the tee.
Only four passes were completed for more than 15 yards in the game, three of which were from O’Connell, who attempted 13 deep passes.
Still, the wind didn’t seem to bother Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, who completed 57% of his passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Purdue’s secondary was repeatedly beaten for long catch-and-runs early on, as Iowa collected 96 yards after the catch in the first half alone, finishing with 106.
Those chunk plays contributed to the Hawkeyes jumping out to a 17-0 lead with 6:11 remaining in the second quarter.
Slow starts have troubled the Boilers of late, as they have finished the first half with an average 16-point deficit in their last two games.
“We knew we were gonna have to make plays and get some points early to take (Iowa) out of what they wanted to do,” Brohm said. “We didn’t get that done; we turned it over, weren’t opportunistic in the red zone and gave up way too many big plays on defense once again. You combine (all that), and we’re lucky the score was what it was.”
Purdue started the game with three punts and followed that up with two interceptions.
A staunch performance by the Iowa defense could have been expected coming into the game, given that they lead the country in yards per play allowed and rank fifth in points-per-game against.
What was not expected was for the Hawkeyes to explode on offense, where they sit last in the Big Ten in yards and points. Their 6.5 yards per play on the day matched Maryland’s average for the season, which ranks third in the Big Ten.
Purdue, on the other hand, reversed roles with the previously offensively challenged Hawkeyes. The 3 points scored by the Boilers was their lowest total of the season, and the first time Purdue went without a touchdown since 2013. O’Connell gave credit to the Iowa defense, saying, “they do what they do, and they do it well.”
The Boilermakers were held scoreless in the second half, while Iowa increased their lead by a touchdown scored on the second play of the half.
The team’s next game will be at Illinois Saturday.