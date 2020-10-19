Entering his second year wearing gold and black, Purdue cornerbacks coach Greg Brown is looking to improve upon a secondary unit that finished tied for 10th in the Big Ten in interceptions last season.
Brown is working under a new defensive coordinator, Bob Diaco, who previously held the same position at Louisiana Tech University.
“He really knows how all the pieces should fit,” Brown said. “It’s been a real treat to work with the man, and he’s got a lot up here (mentally). I mean he’s a smart, smart guy, and it’s been a lot of fun seeing how he’s putting this defense together.”
He’ll be able to lean on a group that returns two big playmakers, in redshirt sophomore Cory Trice and redshirt junior Dedrick Mackey, who each nabbed three interceptions last season.
Brown praised both Trice and Mackey for their leadership with the cornerback group during the preseason.
“Cory and Dedrick, those guys have got experience underneath their belts,” Brown said. “It’s nice to have guys back there that have been there and done it.”
Trice, standing at 6-feet-3-inches and 210 pounds, is bigger than the average college cornerback, and uses his physicality to bring down the opponent’s playmakers. He finished the season tied for second in interceptions in the Big Ten and was named as an honorable mention to the all-conference team.
“My length, it helps me with tackling and taking on blocks,” Trice said.
Trice and Mackey will have the support of a cornerback group that is bolstered by the addition of transfers DJ Johnson from Iowa and Geovonte Howard, formerly of Kilgore Community College. Fifth-year Simeon Smiley will be an important cog as well, as he’s expected to line up all over the secondary this season.
Smiley emphasized that he’ll be happy no matter where he lines up, as long as the games start soon enough.
“You kinda get tired of going up against your own players because you gotta protect them,” Smiley said. “I’m just looking forward to playing the game and showcasing who we are.”