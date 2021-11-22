After Northwestern debuted the gridiron it painted on Wrigley Field, social media worried about how close the outfield walls came to the field at the end zones and along the right sideline.
“Somebody is going straight into that wall two feet behind the end zone,” the Ringer’s Rodger Sherman tweeted at kickoff.
Luckily for Purdue and Northwestern (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten), that particular prospect didn’t come to pass, but there were still turf problems during the Boilermakers’ (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) 32-14 victory in Chicago Saturday afternoon.
A combination of slick grass and the turf laid over the infield at Wrigley led to an afternoon of slipping and sliding for both teams.
“We had on the long-stud cleats, which are the longest ones you can wear, so to still be able to slip in that, there’s probably some things you’d like to get adjusted,” head coach Jeff Brohm said. “I don’t know if it’s because it was put in not too long ago or what, but there were multiple players on our team slipping.”
Players slipped at the line with wide open lanes in front of them. Players slipped in the flat after making catches. Linemen slipped and lost their footing on blocks.
Whenever the line of scrimmage got over the infield, the outline of which became more and more visible as the game continued, the play devolved into backyard football.
Sophomore kicker Chris Van Eekeren slipped on two separate kickoffs in the second half of the game, one of which helped turn the tide in favor of Purdue. The Wildcats were due to receive the second half kick after scoring a touchdown as the first half expired for their first points of the game.
Van Eekeren’s slip turned the kickoff into an unintentional squib kick, which Purdue recovered as if it were an onside kick.
“It wasn’t by design,” Brohm said. “(The Wildcats) had some momentum, they went into halftime with a score on the last play, they were gonna get the ball. So without question we had some luck on our side, and we took advantage of it.”
Eight plays later, senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw a 17-yard wheel route touchdown pass down the left sideline to junior wideout Milton Wright for Purdue’s second touchdown of the game. It was the third time O’Connell and Wright connected on that particular route and the second possession in a row they scored a touchdown with it.
Wright had a career day, exploiting junior defensive back A.J. Hampton and Northwestern’s double teams on fellow junior receiver David Bell to haul in eight catches for 213 yards and all three of Purdue’s touchdowns. He scored them all with that same wheel route and caught a fifth pass out of it in the fourth quarter that set up one of Purdue’s last two field goals.
“Today was my day,” Wright said. “I had to execute, and hopefully next game I get to see my brothers go crazy.”
The defense backed up the offense’s efforts with what senior linebacker Jaylan Alexander called a “return to form” after giving up 59 at then-No. 4 Ohio State last weekend. Despite some issues with penalties at the line and a relative inability to stop Northwestern from gaining yards at the beginning of drives, the unit held Northwestern to 14 points and 303 total yards.
The penalties and porous run defense came down to Northwestern’s pre-snap motion, Brohm said, but the turf conditions didn’t help Purdue’s players make quick turns or keep their footing. Senior linebacker Jaylan Alexander had a different explanation.
“We weren’t tackling strong enough,” Alexander said. “We weren’t wrapping up. When you’re not physical and you don’t wrap up, they’re gonna get extra yards and keep moving the ball down the field.”
Highlights from that side of the ball included a blocked field goal executed by junior defensive end George Karlaftis, fifth-year cornerback Dedrick Mackey’s late-game interception and a turnover on downs Purdue forced with four consecutive sacks by four different players on Wildcat quarterback Ryan Hilinski.
To top off the field-related quirks of the game, all four of the field goals that graduate transfer kicker Mitchell Fineran made sailed into the crowd in the stands outside the right field wall, because nobody put up a kicking net at the east end zone.