Safety Tyler Coyle finds himself making two giant leaps in two years.
The Dallas Cowboys have just signed Coyle to a rookie free agent deal immediately after the end of the draft. He becomes the third Purdue player to join an NFL team since the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Coyle committed UCONN as a two-star recruit in the class of 2016, passing up offers from Temple University, Rhode Island University, and Stony Brook to play under then-head coach Bob Diaco.
He spent four seasons with the program including a redshirt season, where he amassed 261 total tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes deflected. He led the Huskies in total tackles in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, where he logged 108 and 86 total tackles, respectively.
Purdue sent an offer his way after seeing his performance on the field, experience on defense and his connections to Diaco, who was hired to be the Boilermakers' defensive coordinator for the 2020-21 season. Diaco used Coyle's size, length, athleticism and football IQ to slot him in the linebacker spot behind hybrid linebacker/safety Jalen Graham. He tallied 13 tackles and deflected one pass in three games.
Coyle will play under the architect of the "Legion of Boom" Seattle defense that took the NFL by storm in recently hired defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn and Coyle look to rebuild a defense that ranked 27th in points allowed (473), 22nd in yards allowed (6,183) and 23rd in yards per play (5.9) according to Pro Football Reference.