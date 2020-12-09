Purdue and Indiana's football programs have "mutually agreed" to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game this weekend in response to rising COVID-19 numbers within both programs, according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
"We're certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game," Purdue Athletics Director Mike Bobinski and Indiana AD Scott Dolson said in a joint statement. "We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority.
"We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals."
This is the second Big Ten rivalry game to be canceled this week, after the Ohio State-Michigan game was canceled Tuesday.