Sophomore quarterback Aidan O’Connell stares down the defensive end while handing the ball off to sophomore running back Zander Horvath during the Bucket game on Saturday. Purdue finished the game with a 200-yard passer, a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver for the first time since playing Ohio State in 2018.

Purdue and Indiana's football programs have "mutually agreed" to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game this weekend in response to rising COVID-19 numbers within both programs, according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

"We're certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game," Purdue Athletics Director Mike Bobinski and Indiana AD Scott Dolson said in a joint statement. "We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority.

"We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals."

This is the second Big Ten rivalry game to be canceled this week, after the Ohio State-Michigan game was canceled Tuesday.

