Junior defensive end George Karlaftis is one of 18 finalists for the Maxwell Club's Chuck Bednarik Award, an honor established in 1995 and given each season to the nation's best defensive player at the collegiate level.
Ninety players are assembled into a watchlist at the start of every season and narrowed to the 18 semifinalists in November, a July press release from the Maxwell Club said. The list of three finalists for the award will be released Nov. 22 and the winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show, the statement said.
Other nominees for the award include Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia's Jordan Davis and Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton. Karlaftis is one of four Big Ten players on the semifinalist list including Michigan end Aidan Hutchinson, Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker and Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal.
Past winners of the Bednarik Award include Chase Young, Aaron Donald, Tyrann Mathieu, Ndamukong Suh and 1997 Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson.
Karlaftis returns to the field Saturday afternoon when Purdue takes on No. 5 Michigan State in Ross-Ade Stadium. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.