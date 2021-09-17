The Purdue All-American Marching Band announced Thursday afternoon that its famed World's Largest Drum would miss its first performance since 1979 because it was too big for the visitor's tunnel. Notre Dame wouldn't let the band use the main tunnel.
Twitter latched onto the story quickly, and began poking fun at the absurdity of the situation and devising ways for the band to sneak the drum into Notre Dame Stadium tomorrow.
Several users suggested an airlift maneuver, referencing Purdue's reputation as an aerospace breeding ground. Others joked about the image of the band trying to fit a very large drum through a very small corridor.
look Purdue needs to lower the drum into Notre Dame Stadium via helicopter without asking permission— Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 16, 2021
September 16, 2021
Notre Dame is blocking Purdue's bass drum from their game this Saturday, as it won't fit through their visiting team tunnel. The only solution is to take to the skies. https://t.co/YzGYWFPrWc pic.twitter.com/AGvEzl8Ayg— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 16, 2021
Others speculated about the renewed rivalry and how this might affect Purdue's mood and energy heading into the game.
Does Notre Dame banning Purdue's base drum spell trouble? pic.twitter.com/UiSb9m4W59— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 16, 2021
And others just mocked Purdue for caring about the drum in the first place.
hey there, purdue pic.twitter.com/Aey1fgTHCd— Notre Dame, Our Blogger (@NDourBlogger) September 16, 2021
Regardless of the overall reaction, the band will be without one of its most iconic members for the first time in 42 years.
The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. in Notre Dame Stadium, and will air on NBC.