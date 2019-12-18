Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm announced that 20 players have signed with the Boilermakers on Wednesday. The class consists of four linebackers, offensive linemen and wide receivers, two defensive linemen, safeties and cornerbacks and one running back and quarterback.
The recruits hail from 13 different states and districts, with five from Michigan, three from New Jersey, two from Texas and one each from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, D.C. and Wisconsin.
There are up to nine potential early-enrollees in the class.
2020 Early Signing Period Class
|Name
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown/Last School
|Michael Alaimo
|Fr.
|QB
|6-4
|215
|Montvale, N.J./St. Joseph Regional HS
|Bryce Austin
|Fr.
|DT
|6-2
|305
|Southfield, Mich./Southfield Arts & Tech HS
|Jared Bycznski
|Fr.
|OL
|6-4
|305
|Berea, Ohio/Berea-Midpark HS
|Maliq Carr
|Fr.
|WR
|6-4.5
|225
|Oak Park, Mich./Oak Park HS
|Nalin Fox
|Fr.
|OL
|6-5
|265
|Pontiac, Mich./Notre Dame Prep
|Gus Hartwig
|Fr.
|OL
|6-5
|305
|Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS
|Geovonte' Howard
|Jr.
|CB
|6-0
|190
|Missouri City, Texas/Kilgore CC
|Greg Hudgins III
|Fr.
|DE
|6-4
|250
|Washington, D.C./St. John's College Prep
|Kydran Jenkins
|Fr.
|LB
|6-1
|250
|Louisville, Ga./Jefferson County HS
|Josh Kaltenberger
|Fr.
|OL
|6-5
|285
|Harmony, Pa./Seneca Valley HS
|Sanoussi Kane
|Fr.
|S
|6-0
|200
|Blairstown, N.J./Blair Academy
|Ben Kreul
|Fr.
|LB
|6-3
|235
|Waukesha, Wis./Catholic Memorial
|DaMarcus Mitchell
|Jr.
|LB
|6-3
|260
|Thibodaux, La./Southwest Mississippi CC
|Marcellus Moore
|Fr.
|WR
|5-8
|160
|Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield North HS
|Tirek Murphy
|Fr.
|RB
|5-11
|220
|Middle Village, N.Y./Christ the King HS
|Anthony Romphf
|Fr.
|CB
|6-0
|180
|Southfield, Mich./Southfield Arts & Tech HS
|Antonio Stevens
|Fr.
|S
|6-2
|190
|Nashville, Tenn./Battle Ground Academy
|Collin Sullivan
|Fr.
|WR
|6-2
|200
|Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock HS
|Clyde Washington
|Fr.
|LB
|6-3
|220
|Medford, N.J./Lenape HS
|Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen
|Fr.
|WR
|6-2
|180
|Southfield, Mich./Walled Lake HS