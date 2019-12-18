12/18/19 Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm

Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm addresses the media where he announced 20 signees to the 2020 class. He said as many as nine will join the Boilermakers in the spring.

Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm announced that 20 players have signed with the Boilermakers on Wednesday. The class consists of four linebackers, offensive linemen and wide receivers, two defensive linemen, safeties and cornerbacks and one running back and quarterback.

The recruits hail from 13 different states and districts, with five from Michigan, three from New Jersey, two from Texas and one each from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, D.C. and Wisconsin.

There are up to nine potential early-enrollees in the class.

2020 Early Signing Period Class

NameYr.Pos.Ht.Wt.Hometown/Last School
Michael AlaimoFr.QB6-4215Montvale, N.J./St. Joseph Regional HS
Bryce AustinFr.DT6-2305Southfield, Mich./Southfield Arts & Tech HS
Jared BycznskiFr.OL6-4305Berea, Ohio/Berea-Midpark HS
Maliq CarrFr.WR6-4.5225Oak Park, Mich./Oak Park HS
Nalin FoxFr.OL6-5265Pontiac, Mich./Notre Dame Prep
Gus HartwigFr.OL6-5305Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS
Geovonte' HowardJr.CB6-0190Missouri City, Texas/Kilgore CC
Greg Hudgins IIIFr.DE6-4250Washington, D.C./St. John's College Prep
Kydran JenkinsFr.LB6-1250Louisville, Ga./Jefferson County HS
Josh KaltenbergerFr.OL6-5285Harmony, Pa./Seneca Valley HS
Sanoussi KaneFr.S6-0200Blairstown, N.J./Blair Academy
Ben KreulFr.LB6-3235Waukesha, Wis./Catholic Memorial
DaMarcus MitchellJr.LB6-3260Thibodaux, La./Southwest Mississippi CC
Marcellus MooreFr.WR5-8160Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield North HS
Tirek MurphyFr.RB5-11220Middle Village, N.Y./Christ the King HS
Anthony RomphfFr.CB6-0180Southfield, Mich./Southfield Arts & Tech HS
Antonio StevensFr.S6-2190Nashville, Tenn./Battle Ground Academy
Collin SullivanFr.WR6-2200Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock HS
Clyde WashingtonFr.LB6-3220Medford, N.J./Lenape HS
Abdur-Rahmaan YaseenFr.WR6-2180Southfield, Mich./Walled Lake HS

