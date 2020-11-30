After a promising 2-0 start, Boilermaker football suffered its third straight defeat Saturday night in an up-and-down performance against Rutgers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Head coach Jeff Brohm was unequivocal in his demands going forward for the team in his Monday morning press conference.
“All three segments of our team need to play better,” Brohm said. “We need to play together and all do our part in order to win these close games.”
Despite putting up 30+ points in back-to-back games, the Boilermaker offense was unable to convert in key situations on last-push drives in the losses against Minnesota and Rutgers. The focus after the Minnesota loss was on the questionable offensive pass interference call on sophomore tight end Payne Durham, that negated the game-winning touchdown, but junior quarterback Jack Plummer’s costly interception on a back-footed heave the following play killed any chance of a Purdue victory.
Plummer threw another interception late in the second half against Rutgers, this time on an attempted pass to a triple-covered Durham that was instead hauled in by Scarlet Knights linebacker Mohamed Toure, ending a momentum-gathering drive that saw the Boilermakers creeping into the Rutgers’ half of the field. The junior quarterback has played well since replacing injured starter Aiden O’ Connell; his ability to scramble out of the pocket and rush for first downs has added a new element to the Boilermaker attack, but his indecisiveness when under duress from a heavy pass rush like the one he saw against Rutgers has cost the team in make-or-break situations.
Plummer placed the blame on himself for the interception.
“I consider myself a smart guy but it’s not a smart play to throw across your body and I think everyone knows that,” Plummer said. “It’s the cardinal sin of playing quarterback.”
For all the late-game miscues the Purdue offense has experienced in recent weeks, there’s not much an offense can do when it doesn’t have the football. The Scarlet Knights dominated time of possession in the second half on Saturday, running at will on a Boilermaker front seven that couldn’t plug the gaps and muster a stop without sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis. Karlaftis missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and will be out of commission until after Purdue’s Week 8 matchup against Indiana.
The Boilermaker secondary struggled to stop Rutgers from converting on third down, a theme that carried over from the Minnesota loss, getting carved up on short routes underneath its zone coverage and getting torched when it switched to man-marking receivers. The Scarlet Knights scored three touchdowns on similar looking plays: all corner routes in the end zone that found the same receiver sprinting towards the back left pylon. The last completion, though, was called back due to an offensive holding penalty.
Brohm said he expects to mitigate the lapses in third-down coverage by blitzing more. The pass-rush became effective late against Rutgers, forcing the team’s fourth sack of the season. Brohm said that was a sign for him and the defense.
“I think that shows us that we’ve got to be aggressive and we’ve gotta do things to keep the offense off balance,” Brohm said. “That’s how I want to be so that’s got to get done.”
With each of the Boilermakers’ losses being decided by a touchdown or less, Brohm said that it was imperative that the players understand that the difference between winning and losing in tight games comes down to executing the plays that the coaches call. He quoted Hall of Fame quarterback and former teammate Steve Young, who said that if the coach calls the play, he’ll make it work.
The Boilermakers (2-3) will have another chance to execute in their final home game of the season against Nebraska (1-4) on Saturday. With a win, they’ll enter the last week of the regular season at No. 12 Indiana (5-1) with a shot at their first winning regular season since 2007.