The would-be eighth-highest Purdue football recruit of all time decommitted on Monday night.
Rickie Collins, an early commit and the only quarterback in Brohm’s 2023 recruiting class, announced on Twitter he's going to “reopen his recruitment.”
Collins initially expressed his commitment to Purdue in October 2021 and reaffirmed his interest to be a Boilermaker at summer camps and showcases, claiming he was “locked in,” according to Steve Wiltfong with 247sports.com.
Collins cited “changes in his recruitment process and the lapse in communication” as the causes for reconsideration in his most recent tweet.
Wiltfong predicted the four-star recruit will stay local and play for LSU who extended Collins an official offer in June. The Tigers and Boilermakers are two of 18 teams who have made an official offer to the high school senior.
LSU offered five-star quarterback Dante Moore and four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada scholarships, however both recently decided to commit to other schools. Collins, who played at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, took an unofficial visit at LSU Friday.
Standing at 6 feet, 2 inches and 190 pounds, Collins averaged 289 yards per game as a sophomore and threw for just under 2000 total his junior year.
Collins' absence still leaves sophomore Michael Alaimo and freshman Brady Allen waiting in the ranks to take over after the departure of sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell.