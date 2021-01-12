An intriguing nationally known transfer from Nebraska might grab Purdue’s attention in football.
Wan’Dale Robinson, a former Mr. Football from Frankfort, Kentucky, had 91 receptions for 914 yards in his two years in Lincoln; he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. On Twitter, he cited his desire to be closer to his mother who is suffering from Covid-19.
Coming out of high school, he received 18 collegiate offers, according to Rivals.com. He originally committed to Kentucky, but Purdue was in the mix along with Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State. As a four-star recruit, the 5-9 runningback/receiver, was ranked as the No. 61 player in the nation.
In his Twitter transfer announcement, Robinson wrote, “Towards the end of 2020 my mother tested positive for Covid-19 which eventually led to her having to be hospitalized. With some of her health complications this disease has caused other issues to occur.
“For anyone who knows me, knows she’s the biggest reason I play the game of football … I intend to find a place closer to my mother and father that will still allow me to achieve my dreams and goals.”
Robinson had not yet revealed the schools he is considering.
During the 2020 season, Robinson became the primary runningback after an injury to Dedrick Mills. He rushed for 240 yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He also led the Cornhuskers with 51 catches for 461 yards and a TD.
During his Dec. 5 performance at Purdue that Nebraska won, 37-27, Robinson had two carries for 5 yards and 9 receptions for 114 yards.
Purdue's most heralded receiver recently Rondale Moore, who graduated in December, signed with an agent after the 2020 season. Thus, along with David Bell, the addition of Robinsion to Purdue's lineup could be dynamic.
The Boilermakers already have David Bell, a 6-2 receiver, as a feared receiver. During the 2020 season, Bell led Purdue with 53 catches for 625 yards and 8 touchdowns in 6 games. During the 2019 season, Bell had 86 catches for 1,035 yards and 7 touchdowns in 12 games.