Purdue Athletics on Saturday announced an opportunity for fans to be present in the stands this football season – at least in spirit.
Borrowing a play from Major League Baseball, Boilermaker football fans will be able to put a cardboard cutout of themselves in the stands at Ross-Ade for every home game, according to the Athletics order website.
The cutouts will cost $55 per person, and all money will go to Purdue Athletics, according to its website. The first 200 fans can pay $95 for head coach Jeff Brohm to autograph their cutout.
The order page imposed strict rules on what can be shown on the cutouts. Athletics banned commercial branding; personal information or branding; branding associated with other NCAA or professional teams; political content; additional text; and alcohol, drugs, firearms or NSFW photos from cutout submissions. Athletics considers all payments final and non-refundable, per the website.
Purdue will accept orders and place cutouts throughout the season, but fans who order a cutout before Oct. 18 will be able to see their cutouts in the stands for the opening game of the season on Oct. 24 vs. Iowa.