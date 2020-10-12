10/11/2020 football cutouts

Cutouts of Detroit Lions fans sit in stands for the Lions’ game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sept. 13.

Purdue Athletics on Saturday announced an opportunity for fans to be present in the stands this football season – at least in spirit.

Borrowing a play from Major League Baseball, Boilermaker football fans will be able to put a cardboard cutout of themselves in the stands at Ross-Ade for every home game, according to the Athletics order website.

The cutouts will cost $55 per person, and all money will go to Purdue Athletics, according to its website. The first 200 fans can pay $95 for head coach Jeff Brohm to autograph their cutout.

The order page imposed strict rules on what can be shown on the cutouts. Athletics banned commercial branding; personal information or branding; branding associated with other NCAA or professional teams; political content; additional text; and alcohol, drugs, firearms or NSFW photos from cutout submissions. Athletics considers all payments final and non-refundable, per the website.

Purdue will accept orders and place cutouts throughout the season, but fans who order a cutout before Oct. 18 will be able to see their cutouts in the stands for the opening game of the season on Oct. 24 vs. Iowa.

