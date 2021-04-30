Where one historic chapter ends, a bright future begins.
Former wide receiver Rondale Moore will officially begin his NFL career as an Arizona Cardinal after being taken with the 49th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Moore's commitment to Purdue in 2018 made him the first in a line of 4-star recruits in the Jeff Brohm era. He had flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to join an up-and-coming program that had just won its first bowl game since the tail-end of the Danny Hope era in 2011.
"I wanted to leave a legacy," Moore said in an interview with Eleven Warriors, an Ohio State fan site. "I wanted the chance to play early and everything. So just all the little things that mattered to me the most that I wrote down on a piece of paper, they were checking everything off.”
The electrifying receiver took the Big Ten by storm in his freshman year, leading the conference in receptions with 114, receiving yards with 1258, and tying for first in receiving touchdowns with 12 in 13 games played.
Moore's career was hampered by injuries after he and then-senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar both had their seasons end early in a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the same play.
Moore fought his way back into the starting lineup and solidified his status as one of the most memorable receivers in Purdue's history. He currently sits at 8th all-time among Boilermaker receivers in receptions (178), 13th in receiving yards (1915) and 18th in receiving touchdowns (14) after playing just 20 career games.
The wideout secured his status as an NFL talent by stunning scouts at Purdue's Pro Day, where he logged a 4.29 40-yard dash and a 42" vertical.
Moore will have the chance to play in the high-octane offense of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray along with a star-studded receiver core. The Cardinals ranked 6th in the NFL in total yards per game (384.6) and 7th in the league in rushing yards per game (139.8) last season according to NFL.com.