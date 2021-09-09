The Purdue football offense is trying to significantly increase yardage on the road after a successful home opener on Saturday.
The Boilermakers led Oregon State with 88 net rushing yards and 313 net passing yards Saturday, but the Beavers averaged more yardage per attempt at 7.5 yards per pass and 3.1 yards per rush. Purdue had four more passing attempts and eight more passing attempts than the Beavers.
Fifth-year running back Zander Horvath led the team with 81 net yards and an average of 3.9 yards per possession.
“It was enough to get the job done, but I think in the room we have a higher standard than that,” Horvath said. “I think we want to at least get over 100.”
The Boilers are switching their focus to UConn (0-2) for the first road game of the season. Running backs coach Chris Barclay said he wants to see more explosive plays from his players on Saturday. Horvath shared the sentiment and said speed would help make the plays more impactful.
The Huskies’ head coach recently stepped down from his position after four total years in his second stint with the program. Their defensive coordinator stepped in to lead the team as an interim head coach.
“They could really come together as a team and find purpose and passion to go play hard for the defensive coordinator,” Barclay said. “We’ve got to make sure that we go in there, and we’ve got to be ready to go, because they’re gonna be chomping at the bit.”
Barclay said it is possible that the Huskies’ defense could be fired up since they will want to play well for the coach that has been their leader since the 2019 season.
UConn opted out of the 2020 season and had a 2-10 record two years ago.
“I haven’t gone in-depth on them, but from what I’ve heard, they’ve got some good players scattered on the defense,” Horvath said.
But Purdue is favored by nearly five touchdowns against the Huskies for a reason.
In its first game of the season against Fresno State, UConn led in two categories: penalties and yards allowed. The Huskies did not break 100 yards in neither rushing nor passing, allowed over 500 total yards to the Bulldogs (1-1) and did not score a single point in that game.
The second game was better for the Huskies when they played Holy Cross, a team in the Football Championship Subdivision. UConn scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, but was unable to hold on to the lead in the second and lost 38-28. They have not had a winning season since 2010.