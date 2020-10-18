Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm has a presumed positive COVID-19 test as of Sunday morning, according to Purdue Athletics.
The positive antigen test came during Sunday's round of athletics surveillance testing, according to a release. The department is awaiting the results of a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.
"He informed his staff and the team this afternoon and is currently at home in isolation," the press release said.
Brohm plans to address the media Monday morning at 11 a.m. as part of a scheduled weekly press conference.