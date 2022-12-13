Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters will take over as Purdue football's new head coach.

Coach Ryan Walters Background

021-22 Defensive coordinator, Illinois

2019-20 Defensive coordinator/safeties, Missouri

2018 Defensive coordinator/secondary, Missouri

2017 Co-defensive coordinator/secondary, Missouri

2016 Co-defensive coordinator/safeties, Missouri

2015 Safeties, Missouri

2014 Cornerbacks, Memphis

2013 Cornerbacks, North Texas

2012 Graduate assistant/cornerbacks, Oklahoma

2011 Defensive backs, Arizona

2010 Graduate assistant, Arizona

2009 Student assistant/secondary, Colorado

2004-08 Safety, Colorado

• Received undergraduate degree in history in 2008, Colorado with dual major in ethnic studies.

• Married to wife Tara with two sons, Aaron and Cason

• As a player at Colorado, he played safety where he started 33 times in 46 games, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 from AP and first-team all-Colorado honors from National Football Foundation his senior year. In 2008 as team captain, he was voted as team MVP. As a senior, he had 87 tackles, two sacks, seven pass deflections, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

• Hometown: Aurora, Colorado

– Illinois Athletics contributed to this report