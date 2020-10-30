The Exponent conducted an interview with Gabby Hajduk, Sports Editor at the Daily Illini, about Purdue’s upcoming matchup against the Fighting Illini. Hadjuk’s responses have been edited for grammar and brevity.
Q: Last year, Illinois kicked (Purdue’s rear), and the heavy rain stopped Purdue’s passing game almost completely. Assuming there are clear skies ahead, how much of a threat do you think Purdue’s receiving corps poses this week?
A: Right now it’s supposed to be really good weather, so I anticipate it being a more equal matchup in the air this time. I think they probably pose the biggest threat to Illinois. There were several blown coverages against Wisconsin this past weekend by (junior defensive backs) Derrick Smith (and) Sydney Brown. ... our secondary was very unproductive. (Purdue’s receivers are) NFL prospects for sure, and you just look at the game David Bell had, so I think they pose the biggest threat to Illinois because of how weak the secondary was. I wouldn’t anticipate having that level of unproductiveness again, but they’re still gonna challenge Illinois.
Q: How much of a difference do you think Rondale (Moore) being out actually makes for Illinois’ defense?
A: I think it makes a pretty big difference. I think when you put two big threats out there, Illinois definitely struggles, because they have a solid secondary but when there’s more than one big threat out there they struggle to cover that. With Rondale out, that is a pretty big advantage to their secondary, but if Bell plays the way he played last week, I’m not sure it’ll really matter.
Q: How do you think Illinois’ offensive line will fair against (Purdue’s defensive line)?
A: I was disappointed in Illinois’ offensive line’s performance against Wisconsin. I don’t anticipate them having the same game they had against Wisconsin. I think they’re all pretty fired up, I think they’re all mad. So I think Purdue’s defensive line is probably gonna have the toughest matchup.
Q: What seems to be the morale in and around the team after that loss (against Wisconsin)?
A: To them, it’s just one loss. I think it’s kinda the worst you can get at this point — I don’t think they could have played any worse. They’re definitely mad because they thought they were better than that. Lovie Smith has said multiple times this past offseason that this is his best team at Illinois. They know they can play a lot better than they did and there’s a lot of corrections that can be made.
Q: How important is a win this week for the future of the season (and) being able to avoid going down 0-2?
A: Coming into this season, the Purdue matchup was one that I personally thought was gonna be a sure fire win, but the way Purdue played last weekend and the way Illinois played last weekend, it’s a toss up. A lot of people anticipated Illinois having only one or two wins this season, and I think if they can’t win against Purdue this weekend, that’s gonna come true.
Q: With Illinois just having played Wisconsin and (redshirt freshman quarterback Graham) Mertz testing positive the next day, are you or anyone else worried that (COVID-19) could have spread during the game?
A: I’m definitely a little worried. I don’t know how true these are but there’s rumors that Graham Mertz wasn’t feeling well Friday, or knew someone who tested positive Friday. I don’t believe it because I think they would have been smarter than that. I’m a little worried because obviously the defense was in close contact with him, and we know how this can spread. Illinois said today that there were no positives as of this morning, so I think that’s a pretty good sign.
Q: Score prediction, and what’s gonna be the X factor for that?
A: I think the X factor is just the offense executing. This offense has a lot of weapons, they didn’t figure out how to use them last week. So the key is figuring out how to use those weapons. Obviously you like the way (senior quarterback) Brandon Peters can run, but you have two really good running backs in (junior) Mike Epstein and (sophomore) Chase Brown. Also I think just being able to use your weapons more effectively.
Score prediction, I’m gonna go Illinois, 24-21. I think it’s gonna be a really close game; I think it might come down to a 4th quarter drive, and I’m gonna put my faith in James McCord, Illinois’ kicker, to finish things off.